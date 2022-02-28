‘American idol’ kicked off their landmark platinum season Sunday night with auditions from Austin, Los Angeles and Nashville. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back for the 20th season along with host Ryan Seacrest, and, the talent didn’t disappoint to kick off the all new season.

Contestants are competing for a golden ticket to Hollywood and in a new twist this year, one contestant from each city will be awarded a platinum ticket allowing the signer to sit out the first round of auditions during Hollywood week.

‘America Idol’ airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.