American Idol Start Clark Beckham in Central New York

American Idol runner up and fan favorite Clark Beckham is bringing new music to fans across the country and he’s making a stop in Central New York too. Beckham will play the Westcott Theater as part of his ‘Light Year’ tour on March 3rd.

The soft spoken singer has a passion for music and a big voice to go along with it when he performs. He adds that his unique sound comes from home.

“Really deep down, I think I’m a kind of shy, perhaps a bashful person maybe, but singing is different,” he says. “I grew up …my dad is such a soulful singer and I grew up wanting to sing just like him and that’s what music is.”

Beckham rose to fame when he auditioned for American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Conick Jr., and impressed them with his rendition of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s, Man’s World.” Following his stint on American Idol, Beckham says he’s taken time to navigate the business and create his own way.

“Not knowing anything about the industry you think you’re going to go off the show and be swept off by a big time record label and agent, but it’s really not like that at all that’s when the hard work begins,” he says.

Beckham spent some time as an independent artist before signing a management deal with Quincy Jones. He is now working with new management and touring with his latest album “Light Year.”

“I really worked with some incredible writers on this album and I think I found my lane in pop music,” he adds.

Fans can see Clark Beckham on Tuesday, March 3 at the Westcott Theater. Doors open at 7pm and the concert kicks off at 8pm. To purchase tickets visit WestcottTheater.com.