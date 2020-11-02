“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Returns For A New Season

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ has been making us laugh for years as the longest-running prime time entertainment show in the history of ABC. Over the course of it’s 30-plus season run, “AFV” has given away more than 16 million dollars in prize money too.
This season returns with new guidelines in play due to COVID-19 on Sunday nights on News Channel 9. Alfonso Ribeiro is back as host for another season and shares his own thoughts on what will look different and what remains the same.
