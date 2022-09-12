(WSYR-TV) — Shari Alyse, Syracuse University alum, is an inspiration for all. She’s considered “America’s Joy Magnet,” and her mission is to help people find joy even amidst pain, suffering, and adversity.

Shari discovered joy in the most unlikely of places, after a long period of self discovery, she was able to love herself fully and find happiness in life. After finding her voice at a young age, Shari used her spark to spread a message of confidence to others, reminding them that though it may not seem like it at the time, there is a way to become happy.

Shari offers five self-care tips on maintaining joy in life. They are as follows:

Do More of What Makes You Happy: It sounds simple, but in our hustle and ‘keep up ‘culture, we often overlook or are too busy to do the things that bring us joy. Choose one thing each day that will make you smile. Release the Guilt: Whether it’s saying ‘no’ to somebody or having that extra piece of cake, carrying guilt over it causes more stress and creates a negative spiral that often ends in making decisions you feel badly about. Change Your Perspective: Shifting how you view your circumstances helps you to stop ruminating over challenges and helps you decrease your stress and anxiety level. Let Loose: Letting loose and lightening up has real psychological benefits, so go on that impulsive vacation, dance in the middle of the grocery store, and go find that playground and have some fun. “Well Dones”: At the end of each day, reflect on what what went well that day. Taking the time to find the good is a great way to care for your emotional and mental well-being.

Shari’s Syracuse University TEDx Talk is available to watch on Youtube and her book “Love Yourself Happy: A Journey Back To You” is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information on Shari Alyse, visit her website at ShariAlyse.com.