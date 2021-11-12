America’s No Sugar Baker: Swap Out the Sugar and Live Better

Jayne Jones always loved the kitchen and entertaining — but after falling deathly ill as a severe diabetic in 2019 she knew she had to make a major change to better her own health.

After six months of blood, sweat, and tears, Jayne rolled up her sleeves, put her apron back on, and went to work as the no sugar baker. Jayne was able to make a lifestyle change and eliminated all sugar, fruit, flour from her diet. She is known as America’s No Sugar Baker Jayne also has a cookbook you can purchase.

No Sugar Baker’s Holy Smokes Pumpkin Bars Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 C. All Purpose or Almond Flour

1 and ½ t. Baking Powder

1 t. Baking Soda

1 t. Salt

2 t. Cinnamon

2 t. Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 C. Melted Butter OR 1 C. Vegetable Oil

3 Eggs

1 C. Swerve Brown

1/3 C. Swerve Granular

¼ C. Sugar Free Breakfast Maple Syrup

1 Can Pumpkin Puree (15 ounce)

2 t. Vanilla

Cream Cheese Frosting Ingredients:

8 Ounces Cream Cheese

2 C. Swerve Confections

1 T. Vanilla

½ C. Heavy Whipping Cream

Easy Directions:

Spray a 10×15 inch baking pan and set aside. In a large bowl, mix the eggs, pumpkin puree, oil or butter, vanilla, syrup, Swerve Granular, and Swerve Brown. In a small bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, spices, and salt. Add to the wet ingredients mixture. After combining, pour into the baking dish and bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes. Let cool and then refrigerate for at least 2-4 hours. You can make an easy cream cheese frosting by beating all the frosting ingredients.

For more information, you can visit, NoSugarBaker.com or find her on Facebook.