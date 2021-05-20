AMR Celebrates National EMS Week

National EMS Week celebrates the frontline workers who, in some cases, we couldn’t live without.

“Because of how hard COVID has been for the EMS and frontline providers, it’s really important that we celebrate them this year” says Nick Corbishley, Operations Supervisor at American Medical Response.

The ambulance service – more commonly known as AMR – has over 250 employees in Central New York.

Corbishley says that while on-scene treatment remains the same, the precautions AMR employees are taking has changed a bit due to COVID-19. They are using more PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and take part in daily health screenings.

AMR is part of the Global Medical Response family, which has more than 38,000 employees across the country.

During National EMS week, supervisors at AMR have been making breakfast and lunch for staff. They are also delivering snacks and pizzas to crews out on the streets, and a freezer full of ice cream is also being kept stocked.

Corbishley says the community support they’re seeing is also appreciated.

“The thank you’s we’ve been getting have been amazing. Some of our community partners who have brought food and gifts for our staff and left them at the station and that’s been very well appreciated. So, it doesn’t take much, even a thank you or a smile.”

