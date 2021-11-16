An Emotional Night on “Dancing With The Stars”

It was a night of redemption, creativity and so much emotion on Monday’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

After a season full of self-discovery, growth and, for some, overcoming COVID-19, the four couples who made it into next week’s season 30 finale are JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots.

Despite their best efforts, Melora Hardin and Suni Lee were sent home in another shocking double elimination.

The standings have Nickelodean Star JoJo Siwa in first place followed by “The Talk” Co-Host Amanda Kloots. NBA Player Iman Shumpert is still a contender along with Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby. All four will take to the dance floor one last time next week.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns Monday, November 22nd for its season finale at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.