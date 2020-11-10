An ‘Iconic’ Week on Dancing With The Stars

Dancers celebrated their icons on an all-new episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ on ABC. Celebrities and their partners took to the ballroom to pay homage to those performers that have inspired them.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ airs Mondays at 8pm on News Channel 9. To catch up on all the latest dances and this season visit ABC.com and stay tuned every Tuesday for our recap too.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App