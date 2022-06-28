Summer is here, and for those interested in getting their kids involved in summer reading, Onondaga County is here to help. More than 32 libraries are participating in the 2022 Summer Reading programs. This year, the theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

The program’s initiative is to have learning take place year-round instead of just during the school year. It also prioritizes keeping the learning balanced to make sure kids have fun. Trudi Antoine, an Onondaga County Librarian, mirrors that statement.

“We try to make it feel like it’s never work. The libraries do all the work and the kids have all the fun,” she says.

The “Oceans of Possibilities” theme is woven throughout the events, and the target is kids of all ages, not just the younger ones.

“We work with zero to teenagers really,” Trudi adds.

To note: some events are more geared towards older children, while others are targeted towards the younger ones. One of the opportunities described includes reading a book and then talking to a librarian about it in a book club-like style.

Different incentive are included, and you do not need to limit yourself to one library, either. Each library has similar programming but then has some unique activities of its own.

As a librarian, Trudi Antoine says having these accessible programs is essential. “The library is the public’s free place.”

To find out how you can participate, and find a library near you, visit OnLib.org.