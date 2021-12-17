An Ugly Chair Challenge: No Sewing Required

We celebrated National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day with fun outfits, a pizza inspired by the day and even ugly chairs too.

Wendy Conklin is the woman behind Chair Whimsy, who takes some of the ugliest chairs anywhere and turns them into a whimsical and practical works of art. She’s a former educator turned boutique chair decorator and has helped people around the world infuse personality and color through her chair creations. She says that refurbishing an old chair is simple and there’s no sewing required.

Wendy has built a multi-six figure business in only 3 years, reupholstering chairs and teaching others how to DIY with ease via her on-line courses. She makes it fun and easy, especially since she believes that design rules are meant to be broken. To learn more about Wendy and to see what she can do, visit her online at ChairWhimsy.com. You can also find her on Instagram too!