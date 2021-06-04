An Update About The CNY Arts COVID-19 Arts Impact Fund

It has been a tough year for the arts filled with closures, cancellations and postponements. The past year they’ve been hit hard, and CNY Arts is helping those artists bounce back with the COVID-19 Arts Impact Fund.

Back in June of 2020 CNY Arts put out a survey to get feedback from artists and understand what they were going through. They have given out over $800,000 in grants to organizations.

Artist Jaleel Campbell was a recipient of the funding and was about to use the income and start a new project. Campbell now has an exhibit at the Everson Musuem of Art titled, “Homecoming” through August 1st.

“I was able to create still without having to worry about the burden of having to pay for the materials and where am I going to get this money from? They definitely made it accessible, so that is something that I appreciate.” Jaleel Campbell

Symphoria’s Executive Director Pamela Murchison tells us CNY Arts have done a great job advocating for the arts community. While it was a very different experience, they were able to live stream their performances.

CNY Arts wants to hear from you about the arts in the community. If you would like to learn about the survey, click here. CNY Arts serves Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties.

