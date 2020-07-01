An Update From Watkins Glen International Raceway

The original calendar planned for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International Raceway has changed significantly since COVID-19. With new rules in place and following guidelines from Governor Andrew Cuomo, President Michael Printup says he’s hopeful that they will be open for business as planned in August for the NASCAR cup series race. For now though, schedules are tentative and fans in the stands are also to be determined.

In the meantime, fans are invited to learn more about Watkins Glen International and up-to-date information at Theglen.com.