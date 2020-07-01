An Update From Watkins Glen International Raceway

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The original calendar planned for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International Raceway has changed significantly since COVID-19. With new rules in place and following guidelines from Governor Andrew Cuomo, President Michael Printup says he’s hopeful that they will be open for business as planned in August for the NASCAR cup series race. For now though, schedules are tentative and fans in the stands are also to be determined.

In the meantime, fans are invited to learn more about Watkins Glen International and up-to-date information at Theglen.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected