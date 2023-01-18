(WSYR-TV) — The national tour of “Anastasia” is now playing at the Landmark Theatre, and if are one to go check it out, you’ll find Norwich-native and Ithaca College alumnus Kaitlyn Jackson.

Kaitlyn, who is part of the ensemble, is no stranger to the big stage. At 15, she competed on “American Idol” receiving a golden ticket. Jackson told Bridge Street that she has family coming to the show every night, and her brother was able to catch the opening show in Syracuse Tuesday.

Along with her stint on national TV, Kaitlyn believes her time at Ithaca prepared her for her current position with ensemble. You can catch Kaitlyn, and the rest of the cast of “Anastasia” through Saturday.