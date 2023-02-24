(WSYR-TV) — Have you ever dreamed of working in the world of animation? Well now the opportunity is right here in Central New York.

Animate Bootcamp provides real-world, hands-on training, experience, and exposure to the world of animation. They have professionals from the entertainment sector working to help mentor young people and prepare them for jobs.

Sunday, March 12th, they will be hosting an Oscar Party, where attendees can watch the Oscars live. The party will be at 6pm at 415 S Clinton Street right here in Syracuse.

To learn more about Animate Bootcamp, or to get tickets to their 2023 Oscar Party, visit liveanimationstudios.com.