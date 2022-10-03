SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the middle of the last century, Syracuse had a reputation as a try-out town for theater shows headed to Broadway and across the country. That reputation is coming back.

The latest show to gear up for their national tour is the classic musical, “Annie,” which has been rehearsing here in town and opens tomorrow at the Landmark Theatre. It’s been a homecoming of sorts for one cast member.

Kevin Morrison is a recent graduate of the Syracuse University Drama Department and is an ensemble member of the show.

Kevin graduated from Syracuse in 2021 and says he wouldn’t be in the show if it weren’t for all that he learned from his teachers in the drama department.

The national tour of “Annie” opens tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. The show runs for six performances through this Saturday. Tickets are available at NACEntertainment.com/Broadway-In-Syracuse.