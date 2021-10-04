Annual Baldwinsville Author Meet & Greet Returns For Another Year

Local authors will once again gather at the Baldwinsville Public Library to discuss their writing, and showcase their own works for the 6th Annual Author Meet & Greet.

Jacquie Owens is the Adult Services Librarian at the library and she says that the event is the perfect way to hone your own writing skills and learn from other authors in the field.

“Coming to an event like this gives you the chance to just talk to a person face to face and have them completely understand what you’re saying,” she says. “Authors are a community of themselves and even though writing is solitary they need a lot of encouragement and support and that’s really what we want to do.”

Author Nicki Greenwood is the “go-between” for the authors and the community, and she says that it’s been very rewarding to help bring people into the field. “It’s just been a really enjoyable opportunity to give back to the writing community in this way,” she adds.

This year the meet and greet will be in person and online. Authors and participants will be able to take part in discussions at the library and special options are also available for those taking part virtually. Nicki also adds that it’s a great way for writers of all levels to participate.

“Central New York has a really diverse pool of talent from authors, musicians and artists, and we depend on the community around us to tell those stories,” she says. “It’s a great symbiotic relationship where we get to give back to the community where we’re writing.”

The Baldwinsville Public Library’s 6th Annual Author Meet and Greet is happening on October 16th from 12 to 3 p.m at the Baldwinsville Library located at 33 East Genesee Street. To learn more and to register, visit BvilleLib.ny.us/Adult