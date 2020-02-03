Annual Charity Preview Raising Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars for Local Non-Profits

A night sat aside for dressing up, giving back and seeing the best the auto industry has to offer. The 22nd Annual Charity Preview rolls into Syracuse ahead of the 2020 Auto Expo giving car lovers a jump start on the newest vehicles and local charities thousands of dollars to help their cause.

One hundred percent of all ticket sales go back to 15 non profits in and around central New York. This year’s co-chairs Gino Barbuto, of East Syracuse Chevrolet, and Jim Barr, of Crest Cadillac, said three new charities were added to the list, YMCA of Greater Syracuse, Silver Fox Senior Social Club and The Food Bank of Central New York.

Charities are responsible for selling tickets and with 2,100 sold thus far over $250,00 has been raised. Barbuto and Barr hope to exceed $300,000.

“We are raising money, we’re enjoying some delicious food and drink and having great social opportunity,” said Barr. “At the same time we can check out cars we might be interested in buying this year.”

The Charity Preview is happening Wednesday, February 5th, at the Oncenter complex, 411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse.

For more information on the charities or the Auto Expo, click here.