(WSYR-TV) — This Friday is the annual Food for Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets and the Food Bank of Central New York.

Purchase a breakfast, lunch or dinner “Little Brown Bag of Hope” online or at any Tops register today and support your local food bank. Bags are available for $5, $10 and $20.

NewsChannel 9 will broadcast live this Friday from Tops in Fayetteville from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Airport Plaza from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can learn more about the Food Bank of Central New York and the Food for Families campaign by visiting FoodBankCNY.org.