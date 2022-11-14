(WSYR-TV) — As we get ready to give thanks for all we have, it’s good to remember those who don’t have enough. That’s what’s behind “Food for Families,” the partnership between Tops Friendly Markets, iHeart media and NewsChannel 9 to support the Food Bank of Central New York.

Andy Brocato of Tops Friendly Markets and Lynn Hy of Food Bank CNY join Bridge Street to talk about this year’s annual Food for Families campaign.

Food insecurities are more common than we may realize, but the Food Bank of CNY is committed to feeding families this holiday season.

At Tops Friendly Markets, customers can purchase $5, $10 or $20 brown bags filled with groceries. Shoppers can support the campaign starting this Sunday, November 20th, through Christmas Eve. The one-day food drive is Friday, Dec. 16.

For more information on how you can help those in need, visit FoodBankCNY.org.