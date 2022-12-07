(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are always an exciting time of year at the Turning Stone, and this year is no exception. This season, they’ve rolled out their largest holiday display ever, with two million lights, 160 christmas trees, more than 4,000 ornaments – and of course, one of their most treasured traditions, the annual Gingerbread Village.

Their theme this year is a Traditional Gingerbread Village. You’ll see a lot of gingerbread this year, and all the traditional candy you use to make gingerbread houses at home, including gum drops, Hershey Kisses, NECCO wafers, and more.

This year’s village is even a little bigger – with nine different buildings, including a hotel, barn, bakery and train station with an actual moving train.

