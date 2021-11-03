Annual Harvest Festival Feeds Families In Need

“We Rise Above The Streets” a local Central New York Initiative, aims to help fight homelessness and the stigma that often goes with it. Founder Al-Amin Muhammad decided to start the program with the help of community volunteers. Once again they’re hosting a community Thanksgiving for the homeless and they need your help.

A tradition that began four years ago at St. Lucy’s church has since grown and adapted to fit the needs of even more community members amid COVID-19. This year, Al-Amin along with Eddie Mitchell of Team A.N.G.E.L. have come together to help families in need.

They’re working to obtain enough food to help create a Thanksgiving feast for members of the community who need help, Al-Amin says. The goal this year is to feed a large group of families and people, and they have expanded to include more than the homeless.

Items needed include cooked turkey or chicken, vegetables, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, and dessert. The drop off location is at 404 Oak Street 111. Please call (315) 491-7164 to schedule your drop-off items.

“We Rise Above The Streets” is also accepting volunteers for the event and anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to reach out via email at WeRiseAboveTheStreets@gmail.com.

Donations are being accepted too. To give today, click here. The Thanksgiving Harvest is just one of the many events hosted by the organization. to learn more about what they do visit, IfWeEatTheyEat.org.