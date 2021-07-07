Annual Stickley Factory Sale Happening At North Syracuse Show Room

Since the early 1900’s Stickley Furniture has made a name for itself with its beautiful furniture made right here in Fayetteville New York.

The longstanding tradition of fine craftsmanship continues today and Stickley President Edward Audi says they’re continuing the tradition in a new location at their North Syracuse showroom this year.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition. Things have been so busy trying to get furniture out and we have furniture from all over our network,” he says. “From floor and factory samples, we’re bringing in hundreds of rugs and we’re having lots of giveaways as well. It should be a great continuation of our tradition.”

Customers will save up to 80-percent on bedroom, living room, dining, leather and upholstery furniture. As a company who’s been handcrafting hardwood furniture in Central New York for over 120 years, they are also recruiting for a number of positions including retail, manufacturing, merchandising and customer service.

The Stickley Factory Sale runs four days only from July 8th through the 11th at the Stickley Factory Outlet on Route 11 in North Syracuse. For more details and their hours of operation, visit ShopStickley.com.