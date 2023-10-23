(WSYR-TV) — St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital is known around the world for providing life-saving treatment at no cost to the family.

Friends of St. Jude’s here in Central New York are gearing up to help cover those costs. Joe Rossi and Rick Nuzzo are on the committee for the gala coming up in the spring.

More than half a century ago, entertainer Danny Thomas envisioned a hospital that would care for children regardless of race, color, creed, or their family’s ability to pay. He recognized that scientific research would create the foundation to help treat children facing catastrophic diseases.

St. Jude has over 20 core facilities and research resources that provide expertise and cutting-edge technologies to support collaborative work across the institution.

The gala is set for Saturday, March 9 at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

For more information, visit StJude.org/SyracuseGala.