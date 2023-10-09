(WSYR-TV) — Since coming to the Salt City and starring on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team, Eric Devendorf has dedicated a ton of his time in giving back to Central New York.

One of the biggest promotions is the turkey giveaway every year. Devendorf is teaming up with author and founder of Empire Orange Publishing Paola Benevento along with Michael Poirier of the Hart & Tay Train Foundation to make it all happen.

The giveaway will be hosted Saturday November 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wilson Park.

They are accepting donations of non-perishable items including canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and instant potatoes. There are a number of locations to drop off donations including The Most and The Syracuse City School District Central Office.

To learn more visit EmpireOrangePublishing.com.