(WSYR-TV) — Genetic testing has become more and more popular these days, no matter if it’s for family lineage or health concerns. That begs the question: is genetic testing worth it?

Kimberly Conboy and Kristen Weiler are both oncology-certified nurse practitioners with specialty training and certification in hereditary cancer genetics risk assessment. They’re taking the time to answer some frequently-asked questions regarding hereditary cancer genetic testing.

Learn more from Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY by visiting their website at hoacny.com. You can also fill out their confidential screening for cancer genetic testing by following this link: hoacny.com/our-services/cancer-genetics/screening.