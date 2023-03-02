(WSYR-TV) — Answering the call to become a priest or nun may be a confusing and unknown path. Reverend Father Jason C. Hage joined us today to explain what to do when you feel called to serve God.

Reverend Hage is the Director of Vocation Promotion for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse. He is also the pastor for several churches in the diocese. According to him, a vocation is not a career, but one’s path to salvation.

For more information on how to join the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, please visit SyracuseDiocese.org.