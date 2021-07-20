Antique & Classic Boat Show Returns to Skaneateles This Weekend

One of the most popular boat shows in the North East returns for its 43rd season in Skaneateles in person this year.

Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Hilary Fenner says that the committee along with the village of Skaneateles are thrilled to have the longstanding tradition return to the Finger Lakes.

“We’re so delighted to be able to bring the boat show back to the village of Skaneateles,” she adds.

Among the dozens of other boats on display will be mahogany runabouts from such legendary manufacturers as Chris-Craft, Hacker and Gar Wood, as well as launches, sailboats, canoes, rowing craft and race boats, many restored to their original condition. And new this year, visitors can sneak a peak at the Pat II, the original mail delivery boat that plied the lake’s waters from 1956 to 1991. The newly renovated Pat II is one of the few all-electric passenger vessels in the country.

The Skaneateles Antique and Classic Boat show is happening July 23rd through the 25th in Skaneateles. Explore different boats of all kids starting at 3 p.m. on Friday and through to Sunday afternoon. You can also take a free ride on the Pat II by booking your reservation online. For a complete schedule or to make a reservation to ride, visit midlakesnavigation.com.