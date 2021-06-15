Apex Entertainment Reopens At Destiny USA

After more than a year of being closed, Apex Entertainment at Destiny USA is set to reopen and they’re celebrating in a major way.

Community Relations Manager Rob Luzzi says they have a lot of exciting things planned to usher people back into what’s known as the largest family entertainment center in the area.

The first 50 guests will receive a swag bag along with the chance to spin the prize wheel to win prizes including a $250 Apex gift card. Syracuse University Men’s Associate Basketball Coach Adrian Autry will also be on hand to greet guests from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Spanning more than 50,000 square feet, Apex features 24 bowling lanes, laser tag, bumper cars and their newest attraction, axe throwing. They also offer a full restaurant menu and can host your next event too.

Apex Entertainment is located on the third floor at Destiny USA. To learn more, visit them online at ApexEntertainment.com/Syracuse.