(WSYR-TV) — Central New York loves its apples and this weekend is kind of the “Super Bowl” of apples for this region.

The LaFayette Apple Festival is celebrating its 50th year (49th festival due to COVID) Saturday and Sunday. To celebrate, Saturday night will feature a fireworks display at dusk. The fireworks, along with family fun, rides, food vendors, shops and animals really make this year’s fest feel like the festivals prior to the pandemic.

A sampling of foods you can eat or buy to bring home: apple popcorn, candy apples, apple cider milkshakes, apple muffins, apple fritters, caramel apples plus apple pies from St. Joseph’s Church.

Special events include an apple pancake breakfast both days and an apple pie baking contest (you can still enter).

Festival Tips

Get to the festival early for parking

Leave dogs at home (Only service dogs are allowed)

Wear comfortable shoes

Bring a backpack

For more information, head to LaFayetteAppleFest.org.