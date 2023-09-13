(WSYR-TV) — Everyone knows apples are a big part of September and the fall months. Right now it’s apple season in New York State, and the harvest is set to be in full swing.

Did you know that New York State is the second largest producer of apples in the country?

The New York Apple Association represents over 500 apple orchards in our home state. The apple orchards are family owned and are multi-generational with many having families going back five to six generations.

There are over 150 apple picking operations. Visit the New York Apple Association website at ApplesFromNY.com, where you can find an interactive map that allows you to plug in your zip code and discover an apple orchard or craft cider destination. Hours of operation varies and the interactive map provides a link to each of operation that let you know their hours and many indicate which apples are ready for picking.

The New York apple harvest begins anywhere from mid to late August through October and sometimes even the first week of November.

Learn more from registered dietitian Kelly Springer by visiting her website at KellysChoice.org.