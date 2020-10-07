Apple Pie Bites

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon apple pie spice, and additional apple pie spice (about 1/4 teaspoon) for sprinkling on top of crescent rolls
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced into 8 (1/2-inch) slices
  • 1 (8 ounce) tube Pillsbury Original crescent rolls

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and apple pie spice. Set aside.
  3. Melt butter and toss apple slices in butter, set aside.
  4. Arrange crescent roll triangles on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Evenly distribute brown sugar mixture onto each triangle.
  5. Sprinkle each triangle evenly with the chopped pecans.
  6. Place an apple slice on the wide end of each triangle. Wrap crescent roll dough around each apple.
  7. Brush each crescent roll with remaining butter. Sprinkle lightly with additional apple pie spice.
  8. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.

