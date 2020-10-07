Apple Pie Bites

INGREDIENTS:
- 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon apple pie spice, and additional apple pie spice (about 1/4 teaspoon) for sprinkling on top of crescent rolls
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- 1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced into 8 (1/2-inch) slices
- 1 (8 ounce) tube Pillsbury Original crescent rolls
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and apple pie spice. Set aside.
- Melt butter and toss apple slices in butter, set aside.
- Arrange crescent roll triangles on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Evenly distribute brown sugar mixture onto each triangle.
- Sprinkle each triangle evenly with the chopped pecans.
- Place an apple slice on the wide end of each triangle. Wrap crescent roll dough around each apple.
- Brush each crescent roll with remaining butter. Sprinkle lightly with additional apple pie spice.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.
