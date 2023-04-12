(WSYR-TV) — Between cell phones, the gps, rowdy passengers, and coffee, there is no shortage of things that can take your mind off the road. April is Distracted Driving Month. Steve and Erik had a chance to sit down with Michelle Anderson, a representative from the National Road Safety Foundation to find out how to make our drives safer. She discusses the common issues with distracted driving and what you can do to prevent it.

Michelle suggests powering down all our electronics when preparing to drive. Keep your hands on the wheel, your eyes on the road, and your mind on the task of driving while operating the vehicle.

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation’s highways by promoting safe driving behavior through greater public awareness.

To learn more, visit nrsf.org.