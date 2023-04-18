(WSYR-TV) — A single organ donor can save eight lives and give sight to two more. April is Donate Life Month and Dr. Dorgam Badran and Angela Hadfield are here today to talk more about it.

Angela Hadfield is the Manager of Hospital and Community Development at Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network. She talks about the importance of organ donation and how you can register as an organ donor. Dr. Dorgam Badran is a part of the Organ Donor Council at St. Joseph’s Health. He talks about the process of organ donation and its impact on recipients.

To learn more about the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, visit DonorRecovery.org or call (585) 272-4930.