Aquarium Planned For Syracuse’s Inner Harbor

Plans are in the works for an 80,000 square foot aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor.

“This is this is going to be an incredible facility” says Ted Fox, Director of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, which is partnering with Onondaga County on the project.

The $85 million dollar facility would feature 600,000 gallons of water for all sorts of aquatic life. If funding is approved by the Onondaga County Legislature, work likely would begin in 2022.

“It’s about conservation” adds Fox. “It’s been about bringing people together to learn about our planet, be better land stewards for wherever we are. Talk about the awesome opportunity to talk about the Onondaga Lake and the Great Lakes and Finger Lakes in this region, and how important water is to everybody on the planet.”

The county expects the aquarium to attract nearly 500,000 visitors each year and draw nearly $50 million annually.