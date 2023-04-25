(WSYR-TV) — This year is the 55th annual ScoutPower event! Its purpose is to raise money in support of scouting in Central and Northern New York. Here to talk more about it is Grey Rolland.

Grey Rolland is the CEO of Longhouse Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He talks about what ScoutPower is all about and how Archie Manning, NFL quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, is this year’s keynote speaker. This event also features a silent auction and ScoutPower coins to purchase.

The 55th annual ScoutPower is May 3 from 6:00-9:00pm at the Oncenter Convention Center. Tickets are $300 and proceeds from the event benefit local scouting programs. For more information, visit CNYScouts.org/ScoutPower.