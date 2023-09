(WSYR-TV) — Arise at the Farm in Chittenango is a local treasure, helping to ensure that people with disabilities enjoy all the rights everyone is due.

They are opening things up for a Fall Farm Showcase to show off all they have to offer on October 1, 2023. The event is intended to make people more aware of what ARISE at the Farm offers: Therapeutic horseback riding lessons, therapeutic recreation and respite for all ages and abilities.

You can find more information about the show case here.