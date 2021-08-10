ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art.

ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years.

“Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in our community and that includes art and recreation as well as having jobs as well as living in the community” says ARISE CEO Tania Anderson. “So, we look at the whole person and the power that people with disabilities have and it’s our job to make sure they have access and can really flourish and show the world their talents.”

Constance Avery is a Central New York artist who is participating in the show, and her artwork was selected for the cover of the 2021 UNIQUE Magazine.

“I have Retinitis Pigmentosa so my peripheral vision is gone” she says. “So, you know, being an artist and being disabled, it’s very difficult to get out into the community so with ARISE and other organizations like that they help us to be able to show other people that, you know, just because we’re disabled doesn’t mean that we can’t do art and so it helped to get us out there and it helps to make us feel like we’re part of the community.”

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit opens August 19 and runs through September 26. Click here for more information.

“I really encourage everyone to get down there and take a look at this very powerful work” adds Anderson. “It also has the artist stories with each piece, so you get to learn a lot of what’s going on with each piece.”