Art And Activism Featured at Three Local Galleries

One art exhibit is calling three separate locations home to showcase a very serious message.

“Deadlocked and Loaded: Disarming America” is a new exhibit in galleries around town. It’s currently running at the ArtRage Gallery, the Community Folk Art Center and Point-of-Contact Gallery.

The exhibition features 47 female artists who share their own interpretation to the culture of violence, systematic racism and gun issues as it effects women, children and marginalized people in the United States.

Karen M. Gutfreund is curator of the exhibition and says that from a feminist perspective, the works speak to issues that include gender, race, mental health, political affiliations, philosophical stances and the use of firearms in regard to the second Amendment.

The exhibit is free to attend but appointments are required. To see the gallery for yourself visit ArtRageGallery.org or CommunityFolkArtCenter.org.