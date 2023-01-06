(WSYR-TV) — Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus has a new art installation on display from Jan. 7 through Feb. 24. The exhibit, Joy in the Outdoors,” is a collection of watercolor paintings by artist Sally Stormon.

The “Joy in the Outdoors” exhibit at Baltimore Woods Nature Center opens tomorrow, Jan. 7, and lasts until Feb. 24. A reception will be held at the center tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. and the cost to attend is free. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for viewing.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center also has exciting nature programs to kick off 2023. These include family programs, meditation and relaxation programs, birding programs, and more.

Their trails are open year-round from dawn until dusk and the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center is now open to the public again Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go to BaltimoreWoods.org for more information.