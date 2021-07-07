Artist Pens New Book About Coping With Her Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

World renowned flutist Eugenia Zuckerman has spent much of her life talking about the arts, but after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she’s now helping others facing a similar diagnosis.

Eugenia is the author of a new book “Like Falling Through A Cloud.” The memoir is a way to encourage others to stay positive in the face of their own adversities, she says. She started writing it with the intention to share her own story about what it felt like to be given the diagnosis and how to live life in a positive way regardless of the situation.

“Like Falling Through A Cloud” is available wherever books are sold and to learn more visit EugeniaZuckerman.com.

