4-H Starts Chapter In The City of Syracuse

Like almost every other race in town - the 26th Annual Dunkin’ Run Arc Race has gone virtual for 2020.

"As it turns out, going virtual has it's benefits" says Joanna Jewett, Director of Development and Public Relations for Arc of Onondaga. "Now people have a two week window. Before, typically with our physical race it's one day. You come to Longbranch Park. You have one day to complete your walk or run. This year, people have two weeks to complete it."