“See me. See us.” It’s the newest campaign from Arc of Onondaga to promote acceptance and inclusion.

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and this campaign led by self-advocates is celebrating and promoting inclusion, respect, and acceptance within the community. All month long the self-advocacy group from Arc of Onondaga known as the Arc Achievers are raising awareness about disabilities and being treated with dignity and kindness.

“We want the world to know who we are as people with disability or not, we are so capable of being human.” Alicia Matthis

For more information about Arc of Onondaga visit ArcOn.org.