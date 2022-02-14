The face-off between the St. Louis Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals made for a great Super Bowl LVI, but the competing teams weren’t the only players in one of sports’ biggest nights.

The big game commercials play a critical role in keeping everyone entertained all while selling products too. This year proved no different, as advertisers worked to sell their story in the 2022 version of the ‘battle of the brands.’

From Doritos to Chevrolet, to Uber Eats and Amazon’s Alexa, Kevin Tripodi, the Vice President and Creative Director at Mower says there were many formidable ads this year. So now that the championship has been won, who got it right and who missed the mark? Kevin breaks down this year’s biggest hits and major misses to highlight the big game.