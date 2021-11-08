‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’ During National Shelter Appreciation Week

November 7th through the 13th is animal shelter appreciation week and if you’re looking for a new forever friend, Invisible Fence of the Finger Lakes, Midstate, and Syracuse Owner Kurt Gage says that pet shelters should be your first stop.

Invisible Fence cares about bridging the gap between the shelter and your home by providing helpful tips for parents of newly adopted animals. Clients of Invisible Fence can not only help clients successfully choose the right animal for them but they also offer tips on how to help your pet adopt to its new home.

There are a number of factors to consider when you’re deciding what kind of pet to adopt. Your budget, lifestyle, exercise routine, and even the size of your home are important when it comes to adopting a pet.

If you would like to learn more about Invisible Fence of the Finger Lakes, Midstate, and Syracuse visit InvisibleFence.com, call (315)-682-DOGS.