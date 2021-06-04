Alan Byer Volvo Is Honoring The Brand

Syracuse’s Alan Byer Volvo has been in business for nearly sixty years, making it one of the oldest Volvo dealerships in the United States.

When it started in 1963, President & Founder Alan Byer looked at the Swedish heritage and the ability to sell cars in Syracuse. Owner and son of Alan, Stephen Byer says his father ended up deciding on the Volvo brand as a franchise.

The dealership has had a great year despite the pandemic and Stephen says there’s a lot of exciting products from Volvo coming out in the future.

