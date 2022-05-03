‘American Idol’ hosted a special celebration in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary season with many former contestants returning for the one-night only event.

Original judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson joined the current panel that includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan but they weren’t the only surprises of the night. Host Ryan Seacrest ushered in a slew of former contestants and winners who came back to perform. He even shared a special performance from one of Idol’s most memorable contestants, William Hung.

In total, 12 alums returned for the reunion special to celebrate the show’s major milestone.

Next week, the remaining seven contestants will be back to perform once again narrowing the competition down to five.

Catch an all new American Idol, Sunday May 8 starting at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.