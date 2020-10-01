Blackbird Film Festival Flies into Greek Peak for Drive-In Event

Despite being cancelled back in May because of COVID-19, the Blackbird Film Festival is back in action this weekend but with a different approach.   

The free event has transitioned into a drive-in festival called Sunset Cinema. It’ll be at the newly built Greek Peak Mountain House outdoor theater in Cortland.  From Thursday, October 1st through Sunday, October 4th you can enjoy over 80 films safely from the comfort of your own vehicle. Masks will need to be worn when leaving their parking spot.

This year the festival had over 2,000 films submitted. During the rigorous selection process, judges viewed the films to determine which ones are Blackbird material. There are 13 themed screening blocks, each around one hour long that are curated with an array of short films that work together.  

The festival is free to attend but you need to reserve a spot for the Greek Peak Mountain House theater. To do that and learn more, you can visit BlackbirdFilmFestival.com and click on Sunset Cinema 2020

