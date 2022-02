A new annual festival is kicking off Women’s History Month in Auburn, to help support the women of New York’s burgeoning craft beverage industry.

The three-day event, Brave Brews kicks off Friday, March 4th through Sunday, March 6th for a weekend full of beverages and fun. The event was inspired by the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day event hosted by Prison City Brewing owner Dawn Schulz for the past four years.

For more information and a schedule, you can visit, BraveBrewsFest.com.