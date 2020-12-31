Can Illusionist Leon Etienne WOW Sistina and Steve?

Utica native and illusionist Leon Etienne has kept the magic alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leon Etienne, who performed on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us has stayed busy over the past few months amid COVID-19. Leon had to pivot his business model to include virtual and socially distant shows all over CNY. He’s performed in backyards, driveways, and large open spaces at businesses in the area.

“The world needs magic now more than ever” says Etienne, whose love for magic began at just 12-years-old.

For more information about Etienne you can visit MagicRocks.com.