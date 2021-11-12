Celebrate ‘Dickens Christmas’ In Skaneateles This Holiday Season

The magic of the holiday season returns to Skaneateles once again with the 28th season of Dickens Christmas.

The annual tradition was forced to go virtual last year due to the pandemic, but many are happy to see its return, including Executive Director Jim Green, tasked with bringing Charles Dickens’ story to life.

“After a year’s absence, we are elated to be returning to Skaneateles,” Jim says. “Her Majesty and I look forward to sharing our holiday warmth with old and new friends alike. God bless us, every one!”

The mask-friendly event will follow all COVID guidelines and Skaneateles Area Chamber Executive Director Hilary Fenner says, that local businesses are thrilled to have the annual tradition return. “We have implemented safety protocols for our Dickens cast to ensure the safety of all,” she adds.

The World’s Smallest Parade kick’s off the start of this year’s festivities on Saturday, November 26th starting at noon at the Skaneateles Village Hall. The parade will proceed east to Jordan and Genesee streets and arrive at Hannum House porch in time for the 12:10 grand opening. Other events include:

Midday Revels —Christmas carol sing-along—2 p.m. every day at the gazebo. Twelve groups form, representing the 12 days of Christmas. The groups vie for attention, and at the end, Queen Victoria awards a silver teasel to the most spirited performer. Winners have been known to wear their coveted silver teasels throughout the season.

The enchanting street theatre production runs weekends through Christmas throughout the village of Skaneateles. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with a limited show (noon to 2:30 p.m.) on Christmas Eve. To learn more visit, Skaneateles.com.